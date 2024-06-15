Arunachal: Khandu allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers

Itanagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday distributed portfolios among his council of ministers, with his deputy Chowna Mein getting Finance and Mama Natung Home.

The council of ministers was sworn in on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will look after Finance, Planning and Investment departments besides, Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources, an order issued by state Chief Secretary Dharmendra said.

The important Home portfolio was allocated to Mama Natung, besides Inter-state Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply and Department of Indigenous Affairs.

Khandu will look after all the departments not assigned to the deputy chief minister and other cabinet ministers.

BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge was allocated the Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments.

Another fresh face in the cabinet, Nyato Dukam, got the Commerce and Industries, Labour & Employment and Information, Public Relations and Printing departments.

Gabriel D Wangsu, also a new face, got the charge of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs departments.

Minister in the outgoing cabinet, Wangki Lowang, was assigned with the Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding departments.

Former speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, who is also a fresh face in the cabinet, was given the responsibility of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism and Libraries departments.

Balo Raja has been given the portfolios of Urban Affairs, Land Management and Civil Aviation, while Kento Jini was allocated the departments of Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs and Sports & Youth Affairs.

Ojing Tasing was given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperation and Transport departments.

Dasanglu Pul, the lone woman minister, has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology departments, the order stated. PTI UPL UPL ACD