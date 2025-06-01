Arunachal landslides: Govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for next of kin of victims

Itanagar, Jun 1 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died in landslide-related incidents across the state over the past 48 hours.

Nine people have so far died in landslides triggered by torrential rain in the northeastern state during the period.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a statement issued on Saturday night, expressed condolences over the deaths, and said necessary assistance would be provided to the affected people through the respective district administrations.

With forecasts of continued heavy rainfall in the state, Khandu urged people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly during the night.

He also appealed to the public not to venture into rivers and water bodies for the time being.

All departments concerned are on high alert to respond to emergencies, the CM said.

“My heart goes out to the departed souls. Our prayers are with them. Let’s maintain extreme caution and remain vigilant to avoid further loss of lives,” he added.

The deaths since Friday night were reported from East Kameng district, where seven people lost their lives when a vehicle carrying members of two families was swept off the road by a landslide along the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway-13.

In a separate incident in Lower Subansiri district, two labourers were killed and two others rescued after a landslide hit a cabbage farm near the Pine Grove area along the Ziro-Kamle road. PTI UPL RBT