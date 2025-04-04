Arunachal launches AI-driven healthcare solutions for improved medical services

Itanagar, Apr 4 (PTI) The National Health Mission (NHM) in Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with a private institute for artificial intelligence (AI), has launched an initiative to enhance healthcare service delivery across the northeastern state, officials said.

The association between NHM, Arunachal Pradesh, and Wadhwani AI marks a significant step toward integrating AI into the healthcare system of the state, they said.

The AI-driven solutions are set to be deployed in five selected districts of Papumpare, Longding, Tirap, Namsai and West Siang, as part of the first phase.

The key areas of focus are early diagnosis, timely referral, data-driven healthcare management and improved accessibility, especially in rural regions, the officials said.

The AI solutions include vulnerability mapping for TB (VMTB), Prediction of Adverse TB Outcome (PATO), and Cough Against TB (CAT) to enhance early screening, diagnosis and management of tuberculosis, they said.

NHM mission director Marge Sora, in his address at an event to announce the initiative on Thursday, highlighted the importance of adopting AI-driven solutions to improve healthcare service delivery.

Chief Program Officer of Wadhwani AI, Neeraj Agarwal, said AI-powered predictive insights and efficient diagnostics could revolutionise healthcare services, particularly in the remote and underserved areas. PTI UPL RBT