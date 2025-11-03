Arunachal leaders congratulate Indian women’s cricket team for clinching world cup

Itanagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for clinching their maiden World Cup title, celebrating the victory as a historic milestone for the nation and a moment of inspiration for future generations.

India defeated South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday to lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy, a first in the country’s cricketing history in the women’s category, triggering a nationwide outpour of joy and pride as the Women in Blue etched their names in world cricket.

Khandu commended the players for their remarkable achievement and for bringing joy to millions across the country.

"Congratulations to Team India (Women’s) on their glorious ICC World Cup triumph! Your incredible performance has brought immense pride to the nation and joy to over a billion hearts," Khandu said in a post on X.

He further emphasised the significance of the win in empowering young aspirants across the country.

"This momentous victory stands as a symbol of courage, unity, and perseverance, inspiring countless young girls across India to believe in their dreams and pursue them with unwavering resolve," the chief minister added.

Mein also hailed the team’s monumental effort, acknowledging the unwavering determination displayed throughout the tournament.

"Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! Your performance throughout the tournament has been spectacular, marked with grit, teamwork, and unwavering spirit that have made the Nation proud," Mein said in a social media post.

Calling it a "golden chapter in Indian cricket for women”, Mein extended his appreciation to the entire squad.

"Kudos to the entire team and support staff!" the deputy chief minister added.