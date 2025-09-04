Arunachal leaders hail Modi govt's Next-Gen GST reforms

Itanagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein, have lauded the Next-Generation GST framework as a historic step, stating it is in line with "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ease of living and doing business".

Mein, who attended the 56th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, said the discussions were "fruitful and constructive" and would significantly contribute to India's economic growth.

"Arunachal Pradesh has consistently been at the forefront of adopting new reforms and initiatives. To ensure that the benefits of GST reach every section of society, we remain committed to implementing any necessary change relating to tax rates, exemptions, amendments to rules, and administrative procedures," Mein said in a post on X.

The deputy chief minister stated that the GST reforms were a direct outcome of Modi's Independence Day address, where he envisioned a simplified and citizen-centric taxation system.

"These new GST rate cuts and reforms will benefit farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women, and youth. These will not only improve the lives of our people but also ensure ease of doing business, especially for small traders and enterprises," Mein said in another social media post.

The 56th GST Council meeting finalised the roadmap for the 'Next-Gen GST', which seeks to create a more transparent, efficient, and growth-oriented indirect taxation system. Widely seen as a major reform milestone, it is expected to enhance India's economic momentum while strengthening livelihoods across sectors.

Khandu, in a statement on Thursday, also hailed the move, saying what began as a bold vision of Modi has now taken concrete shape.

"The GST Council, in a unanimous decision, has endorsed the Union government's proposals for Next-Generation GST reforms. This path-breaking initiative is designed with citizens at its core, bringing relief to farmers, MSMEs, traders, women, youth, and the middle class," he said.

The chief minister added that the reforms are "not merely a tax change, but a decisive stride towards strengthening livelihoods and powering India's economic momentum", while appreciating Modi and Sitharaman for steering the "historic transformation".

Both Mein and Khandu stressed that under the BJP's leadership, Arunachal Pradesh will continue to align with the prime minister's reform agenda, ensuring that the benefits of national economic policies reach even the remotest parts of the Northeast.