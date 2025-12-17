Arunachal leaders hail PM Modi on being conferred Ethiopia’s highest national honour

Itanagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred Ethiopia’s highest national honour, describing the recognition as a reflection of India’s rising global stature and trusted leadership on the world stage.

In a post shared on social media, Khandu termed the honour a moment of pride for the nation.

"Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on receiving Ethiopia’s highest national honour, The Great Honor, Nishan of Ethiopia," Khandu said in a post on X.

He said the rare recognition, which makes Modi the first global head of state or government to receive the award, underscores India’s growing international standing.

"It is a proud moment for every Indian," Khandu added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mein said international honours being conferred upon Modi are a testament to India’s progress and expanding global influence.

"With Ethiopia awarding its highest civilian honour, the PM has now received 28 top international civilian honours," Mein said.

Modi was conferred The Great Honor, Nishan of Ethiopia, by the Ethiopian leadership during his official visit to the African country.

The award is bestowed in recognition of exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and global cooperation. PTI UPL UPL MNB