Arunachal Lit Fest celebrates diverse voices, stories

Itanagar, Nov 22 (PTI) The three-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) concluded on Saturday, marking a vibrant confluence of voices that explored literature through the prism of food, culture, and technology.

The festival, held across the Namdapha and Pakke Halls, drew writers, poets, artists, and readers from across India.

The festival's most popular attraction, the Children's Corner, captured hearts with its energy and imagination, a statement said.

Storyteller Deepa Kiran of the Story Arts Foundation enthralled young audiences with a musical storytelling performance, while author Pankaj Saikia led a wordless storytelling workshop that inspired children to explore visual narratives.

Food emerged as a rich metaphor for identity in the session 'Gastronomy: Books and Bites'. Author Sona Bahadur discussed her new book, 'Invitation to Feast', emphasising that India's culinary traditions face the threat of fading without proper documentation.

At Pakke Hall, the session 'Narrating the Native', moderated by Bompi Riba, delved into evolving indigenous narratives.

Writer Miranda Pertin sought urgent documentation of changing native identities, while children's author Ogin Nayam spoke about the visual medium's power in engaging young readers.

Fourteen poets performed at a special session led by acclaimed Urdu poet Sheen Kaaf Nizam.

The final panel, moderated by Tashi Chophel, affirmed that "reading will never die".

The discussion reflected on books tied to history and trauma, emphasising the emotional and communal values at the core of literature.

A session on 'Literature in the Age of AI' acknowledged technology's influence yet underscored that human emotion remains irreplaceable in storytelling.