Arunachal Literature Festival begins with focus on cultural identity, young voices

Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) The seventh Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) began here on Thursday evening with a strong call to celebrate literature as a force that shapes identity, preserves cultural memory, and empowers emerging voices.

Inaugurating the event, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta highlighted literature’s enduring role in defining a society’s ideas and narratives, praising the rise of young, first-time writers, especially students and women, for bringing fresh perspectives to the state’s literary landscape.

Organised by the state Information and Public Relations department in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), the three-day festival brings together a vibrant mix of regional, national and international authors, poets, translators, storytellers, scholars, artists and readers under the theme 'Building Bridges through Literature.' Gupta said literature mirrors collective consciousness by preserving the past, interpreting the present and inspiring the future.

He underscored Arunachal’s rich oral traditions, folk songs, myths and legends, and expressed optimism over the growing number of young writers carrying forward this heritage.

He also noted the shift from traditional print to digital platforms, urging the need to balance continuity with innovation.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity, Gupta pointed to ongoing initiatives to document indigenous oral traditions, support local authors and strengthen reading habits among students.

He stressed transforming school and university libraries into vibrant hubs of literary exchange.

Festival advisor and Padmashree awardee Mamang Dai, in her introductory remarks, reflected on ALF's growing stature and affirmed the healing power of literature, remarking, "In the time of crisis, literature comes to the rescue." Earlier, festival nodal officer Higio Zarngam highlighted the festival's renewed digital outreach after six years, stressing that "Literature belongs to everyone."