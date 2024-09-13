Arunachal: Man, accused of raping minor, arrested after 6 years on run

Itanagar, Sep 13 (PTI) A man accused of raping a girl in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested from Guwahati on Friday after being on the run for six years, police said.

The accused was arrested by a special police team, SP (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He said the case in which the man was an accused was under trial before the special judge (POCSO) in Yupia.

The man has been on the run since 2018 after being released on bail. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in 2015.

Police worked tirelessly using both technical and human intelligence to track the fugitive, Singh said.