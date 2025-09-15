Arunachal: Man dies after falling into well

Itanagar, Sep 15 (PTI) A labourer died after falling into a newly dug well at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm in Bogdo area, Aalo police station officer-in-charge Yomken Riram said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying inside the well, which was about 15-20 feet deep, the officer said.

With the help of Fire & Emergency Services, police took the man out and rushed him to Aalo Zonal General Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Talom Doji, aged around 25-30 years, Riram said, adding that the deceased was a resident of Sipu-Puyi area in Aalo and was working as a labourer.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the victim had ventured into the well with the help of a rope to retrieve a spade that had fallen inside but accidentally slipped and fell before losing consciousness.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, police added. PTI CORR ACD