Arunachal: Man wanted for shooting teen surrenders before police

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, accused of shooting a teen in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, surrendered before the police on Friday, an official said.

A manhunt was underway for Jiten Siyum, who shot the 13-year-old boy on the morning of August 27 at Model Village near Sapna Engineering Garage, he said.

"Immediately after the incident, our teams launched an intensive search operation, combing multiple suspected hideouts. The accused finally surrendered this morning, and we have recovered the firearm used in the crime," Naharlagun's SP Nyelam Nega said The boy was shot from a close range "under circumstances still being probed", he said.

The accused himself took the boy to the hospital before fleeing, he added.

"This behaviour is highly unusual. His surrender will now help us ascertain the motive and sequence of events more clearly," the SP said.

Nega said the boy has now been discharged from the hospital.

"The child has returned home. His recovery is a matter of great relief to us all," he said.

"We are pursuing all angles, including whether the firing was intentional or accidental. The recovered weapon has been sent for forensic examination," he said. PTI UPL UPL SOM