Arunachal minister calls for statewide participation in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Itanagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja on Tuesday called upon NGOs, community-based organisations and the public to actively participate in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in the state.

He said the campaign brings together citizens and institutions at all levels.

Attending a virtual meeting co-chaired by the Union Minister of Housing, Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Raja highlighted the importance of community involvement in achieving the objectives of the initiative, an official statement said here.

He called upon all stakeholders to join the nationwide 'shramdaan' (voluntary contribution of labour for community welfare) -- 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', on September 25.

The meeting was organised to discuss planning and preparatory arrangements for this year's campaign, themed 'Swachhotsav'.

The meeting also marked the release of the Swachhotsav logo, symbolising the initiative's commitment to a cleaner India, it said.

Launched in 2017, the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign has been promoting cleanliness and sanitation through collective efforts.

During the 2024 campaign, themed 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata', 303 spots were cleaned with the participation of over 80,000 people.

For this year, urban local bodies have identified 27 dumpsites with a total legacy waste of 1,75,854 metric tonnes.

The campaign aims to remediate this waste and rejuvenate the sites through a year-long action plan, reinforcing the ongoing efforts towards a cleaner and healthier environment, it added. PTI UPL UPL ACD