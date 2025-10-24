Arunachal minister calls on Manohar Lal, discusses restructured PM SVANIDHI scheme

Itanagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs minister Balo Raja on Friday called on Union Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi on Friday and discussed with him the implementation of the restructured PM SVANIDHI scheme, an official said.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the restructured PM SVANIDHI scheme and exploring ways to enhance its outreach and benefits to street vendors in Arunachal Pradesh, urban local bodies director Hano Takka said.

In the meeting, both ministers deliberated on strategies to streamline the implementation of the scheme, emphasising the importance of digital transactions, financial inclusion, and capacity building of street vendors, the official said.

The duo also discussed the role of state governments in facilitating the socio-economic upliftment of beneficiaries and their families.

The meeting highlighted the government's commitment to empowering street vendors and promoting urban livelihoods, he said.

The official added that with renewed focus on the PM SVANIDHI scheme, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, along with the Arunachal Pradesh government, is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of street vendors in the state.

Launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2020, the PM SVANIDHI aims to provide affordable working capital loans to street vendors, enabling them to resume their livelihoods affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the extension of the scheme till March 2030, the government aims to benefit over 1.15 crore street vendors, including 50 lakh new beneficiaries. PTI CORR RG