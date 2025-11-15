Arunachal minister inaugurates state pavilion at IITF

Itanagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Trade and Commerce Minister Nyato Dukam has said that India International Trade Fair (IITF) serves as a platform to strengthen India's global trade footprint while showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

Speaking after inaugurating the Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion at the 44th IITF at New Delhi on Friday, the minister highlighted the state's entrepreneurial growth and sustainability.

According to an official statement, Dukam complimented the state Trade and Commerce department for providing a platform to entrepreneurs from the state to exhibit and sell their products at the international level.

Urging exhibitors to take maximum advantage of the opportunity, he said, "The Trade and Commerce department is supporting entrepreneurs by providing free exhibition space and facilitating their stay in the national capital." The Arunachal Pradesh pavilion set up by the Trade & Commerce department is hosting 28 enterprises/companies that showcase products from women self-help groups, entrepreneurs from food processing, tea, adventure tourism, FPOs/FPCs with their agro-horti produces, and spices, state Trade and Commerce secretary Tai Kaye said.

He said the event is part of the larger India International Trade Fair, themed, 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', featuring participants from 12 countries.

The aim is to give exposure to entrepreneurs to make business linkages and connect them with wholesale and retail buyers and also adopt sustainable trade practices, the official added. PTI CORR RG