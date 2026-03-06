Arunachal minister links human–animal conflict to development, habitat stress

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang on Friday said that frequent human–animal conflict in the state is largely the outcome of a shared landscape where globally significant biodiversity coexists with forest-dependent livelihoods.
Responding to a private member resolution moved by Congress MLA Kumar Waii in the Assembly seeking urgent steps to strengthen wildlife protection and address human–animal conflict, Lowang said development activities often interfere with wildlife movement, forcing animals to stray into human habitations.
He also pointed out that the practice of shifting cultivation by tribal communities affects wildlife habitats and contributes to such conflicts, while urging members to create awareness among people to minimise the problem.
The minister said such conflicts tend to increase when ecosystems are stressed or when the prey base declines. He added that the department's protection measures help reduce conflict indirectly by stabilising wildlife behaviour and habitat use.
Earlier, Waii referred to several recent incidents of human–animal conflict in the state that resulted in loss of lives and urged the government to initiate appropriate measures to curb the menace.
He cited the killing of Arunachal Pradesh Police head constable Chikseng Manpung in a tiger attack along the Roing–Anini road near Mayudia in Lower Dibang Valley district on February 2 this year.
Manpung was returning from Anini on his motorcycle when he was attacked in a forested stretch of the road.
In another incident, assistant sub-inspector Martin Lego of Sunpura Police Station was killed in a wild elephant attack near Patthar Ghat along the Lohit riverbank in Lohit district on February 21 this year, while he had gone there with two friends.
Last year, former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, who represented Khonsa North constituency from 1985 to 1990, was killed in a wild elephant attack near Deomali in Tirap district on July 9 while he was on a morning walk.
Lowang said long-term reduction in such conflicts requires sustained investment in community-based prevention, rapid response capacity, transparent compensation and landscape-level planning that protects wildlife movement corridors while securing livelihoods.
"With these integrated approaches, the state can strengthen wildlife protection while ensuring safer and more resilient human communities in conflict-prone areas," he said.
The minister added that the state government has sent proposals to the Centre for installing solar electric fencing and digging trenches in affected areas, but was yet to receive a response.
Lowang also informed that a proposal has been sent to the state government to impose a complete ban on airguns and suggested forming an Assembly committee to study the issue and submit a report to the government within a fixed timeframe.
Lowang further said that the department has already submitted reports to the Centre regarding loss of human lives in such conflicts and is awaiting ex-gratia funds to be disbursed to the victims' families.
Participating in the discussion, senior BJP MLAs Mahesh Chai, Honchun Ngandam and Wanglin Lowangdong suggested bringing strong legislation to tackle the issue.
Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, who was in the chair, later assured the House that a committee would be constituted to study the matter.