Arunachal minister seeks early restoration of cargo services at Donyi Polo Airport

Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has sought restoration of air cargo services to and from the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi.

The air cargo services were temporarily put on hold following the shifting of operations to the new terminal building of the airport on September 4.

In a letter addressed to Donyi Polo Airport Director P Narendra on Friday, the minister said the people had great expectations with the introduction of air cargo to boost the overall development of the state.

A large number of MSMEs from the state have registered to take part in the ensuing India International Trade Fair 2025 to be held in New Delhi from November 14 to 27, he said.

The local body election in the state will also be conducted in December, Raja said, adding that the services of air cargo will be required for the transportation of EVMs and other election materials to the state. PTI CORR BDC