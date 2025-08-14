Arunachal minister stresses on collective action for drug-free state

Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Law and Justice and Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs minister Kento Jini on Thursday stressed the need for collection action for a drug-free state.

Speaking at the 5th anniversary of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' (NMBA), the minister stressed that the ill effects of drugs and substance abuse demand a united response from all sections of society.

He said that the Centre is implementing targeted measures to address the problem in vulnerable districts, including awareness campaigns, counselling, and treatment facilities, an official statement said here.

Various agencies and committees at the central, state, and district levels are working to reduce drug demand, rehabilitate users, and counter the devastating social and personal consequences of addiction, he said and added that challenges such as stigma, discrimination, and securing sustainable rehabilitation funding continue to be addressed.

Advising students to "work hard and avoid addiction", Jini reminded them that there are no shortcuts to success and warned that substance abuse destroys lives and brings suffering to families.

Earlier, SJETA Secretary Abu Tayeng explained that the NMBA has been running nationwide for five years, with grassroots awareness programmes, rehabilitation support, and community-led intelligence gathering.

He announced the launch of a 31-day campaign to reinforce public participation and awareness, noting that the state's high prevalence of drug abuse makes collective action crucial.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Toko Babu said about the efforts by the district administration and police to combat the drug menace, particularly in the capital area.

Addressing the gathering, Femina Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia said addiction is widespread, with "each person I know in my life knowing at least one person who is addicted".

Addressing the gathering, Femina Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia said addiction is widespread, with "each person I know in my life knowing at least one person who is addicted".

She linked rising drug use to peer pressure, mental health struggles, and lack of guidance, and cautioned that it often leads to issues such as HIV. She urged action against drug peddlers who "prioritise profit over the harm caused" and called on students to be role models, contributing to awareness and change.