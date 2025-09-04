Arunachal minister urges Centre to strengthen air connectivity in state

Itanagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja on Thursday urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to strengthen connectivity in the frontier state by expanding routes, upgrading airports and advanced landing grounds (ALGs), and deploying CISF personnel at key airports.

"We need runway extension and Instrument Landing Systems at Tezu Airport and existing ALGs like Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong, Vijoynagar and Mechuka," Raja said while addressing the third North-East Aviation Summit and Regional Ministers’ Conference on Civil Aviation here.

"Since these ALGs serve both civilian and defence purposes, I also request induction of small aircraft with short take-off and landing (STOL) systems, which are ideal for such locations," the minister said.

On security, Raja pressed for urgent deployment of CISF personnel at Donyi Polo and Tezu airports, which are currently managed by state police.

"Airport security is highly specialised. Our police are trained for other purposes. The ministry is requested to consider early deployment of CISF personnel with proper accommodation facilities," he said.

He also suggested the creation of a State Industrial Security Force with CISF-like training, supported by an Aviation Security Training Centre at Itanagar.

Highlighting healthcare needs, the minister proposed a dedicated helicopter ambulance service for the Northeast.

"Why can’t we explore its solution by having a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, in the form of a Helicopter Ambulance, which can be stationed at Guwahati? This would be one of the greatest achievements of summits like this," Raja said.

The minister also pitched for boosting tourism through aviation.

"Donyi Polo Airport can accommodate four big helicopters at a time. If chartered helicopters and small flights operate directly from here to tourist destinations like Tawang, Mechuka, Ziro, Namdapha and Parashuram Kund, tourists can save time and our sector will flourish," he observed.

The minister informed that air cargo operations has begun from Itanagar, with Indigo’s first outbound cargo to Delhi flagged off on August 28.

"Our local farmers can now avoid losses of their perishable items by availing this fastest mode of transportation," he said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Raja recalled how the Donyi Polo Airport was delivered swiftly.

"It was a distant dream for us to have an airport in the state capital till 2014. We could not even believe that an airport like ours could be completed and made operational within three years, that too amidst the COVID pandemic," he said.

He welcomed the upcoming daily non-stop Delhi–Itanagar flight starting September 17 and urged for faster expansion.

"We are eagerly waiting for connectivity to southern and other major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi," he added.