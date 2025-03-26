Arunachal minister urges pig farmers to shift from traditional to commercial farming

Itanagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Wednesday encouraged piggery entrepreneurs to shift from traditional to commercial farming, highlighting its potential for economic growth and self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of ‘Catch Them Young’ skill training programme on pig husbandry at Nirjuli near here, Wangsu stressed that commercial farming is the future and vital for empowering the state’s youth.

The minister also raised concerns about improper selection of beneficiaries for various government programmes, emphasising the need for an unbiased and transparent process.

He underscored the importance of bio-security in livestock farming, urging trainees to adopt the best practices to prevent outbreaks of diseases and ensure sustainable production.

Organised by the state animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department, the event aims to equip educated unemployed youths and farmers with comprehensive livestock and poultry husbandry training for self-employment.

The first batch of 30 trainees completed their intensive pig husbandry training on Wednesday, which began on March 13 at Dobam village near Karsingsha.

Wangsu talked to the trainees to learn about their experiences and suggestions.

He assured them of government support and possible amendments to enhance the programme's impact.

To enrich their learning, the trainees participated in exposure visits to the Mithun Mela at Dem in Keyi Panyor district of the state, Oomkar Farming Hub at Narayanpur in Assam, and NRC-Pig at Rani in Assam.

They also benefitted from expert guidance provided by veterinary officers and specialists, including Manoj Basumatary, widely known as the ‘Pigman of Tezpur’ in Assam.

The ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative seeks to train youths and farmers across various trades, including pig husbandry, poultry farming, goat and sheep rearing, dairying, and other agricultural sectors. PTI UPL NN