Arunachal minister urges youth to uphold culture, resist drugs

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation, Urban Development and Land Management Minister Balo Raja on Monday called upon the youth of Upper Siang district to preserve cultural pride, remain vigilant against drug abuse, and set an example for other districts by maintaining cleanliness after festivities.

Addressing the inaugural function of the three-day Solung Festival at Yingkiong, the district headquarters, the minister said such festivities should be celebrated meaningfully, not only to showcase tradition but also to reflect social responsibility.

He praised the Adi community as one of the most intellectual societies and urged them to uphold age-old customs while embracing flexibility for growth and development, an official statement said here.

Raja further acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, describing him as a young and dynamic leader steering Arunachal Pradesh towards inclusive growth, while commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to take the nation’s development to the next level.

The minister formally inaugurated the festival by performing the traditional ritual Taku Tabatnam at the general ground, followed by the Solung Anthem presented by the Donyi Polo group of Yingkiong. He also released the Solung Souvenir Book.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, in his address, urged the gathering to preserve the sanctity of the festival and safeguard cultural identity for future generations.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang reminded the public that the occasion should be seen not as an obligation but as a celebration of heritage.

Adi Bane Kebang district unit president Katan Kombo stressed the need to protect the very fabric of the festival.

The opening day of the festival featured traditional rituals, Ponung dances, community feasts, and cultural performances, reflecting the rich heritage and unity of the Adi community.