Arunachal: Minor protest at Modi’s event, BJP dismisses it as ‘stunt’

Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI) A brief disruption marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday when a 17-year-old youth, identified as Higio Obin, was detained by security personnel for waving a protest banner from the crowd.

The banner carried by the teenager read, "Stop hunger strike, give Ladakh their rights." The incident occurred shortly after the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district and highlighted the Centre’s commitment to boosting infrastructure and connectivity in the Northeast.

Authorities said the protester was quickly escorted out of the venue and the programme resumed without further interruptions.

Modi, who addressed a large gathering at Indira Gandhi Park here, spoke of Arunachal Pradesh as the “land of rising opportunities” and emphasised that the state, along with the entire Northeast, is central to India’s growth vision.

While the protest briefly drew attention, it did little to dent the enthusiasm of the crowd, which responded with cheers and slogans in support of the PM throughout his address.

Reacting to the incident, state BJP’s chief spokesperson Mutchu Mithi dismissed it as insignificant.

"The minor interruption during the PM speech by a 17-year-old was a mere stunt. The matter has no connection to Arunachal Pradesh," Mithi said in a statement.

He added that the people of the state "witnessed overwhelming joy and love for the PM during this historic visit."