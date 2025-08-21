Arunachal: MoS Home inaugurates Rs 56 crore ITBP infra projects

Itanagar, Aug 21 (PTI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday inaugurated six key infrastructure projects of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing jawans of the 31st Battalion at Yupia near here, the Union Minister of State for Home termed the projects a boost to the force's operational efficiency and welfare.

"These facilities will enhance the operational efficiency, morale and welfare of ITBP personnel deployed in this strategically important frontier state," he said, while reiterating the Centre's resolve to strengthen Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with modern infrastructure and welfare measures.

The projects, built by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at a cost of Rs 56 crore, include gazetted and subordinate officers' mess and a horse stable at the Animal Training School in Lohitpur in Lohit district, an ASI accommodation at the 31st Battalion in Yupia, an administrative block and officers' mess at the North East Frontier headquarters in Itanagar, a 10-bed hospital at the 20th Battalion in Aalo in West Siang district, and a subordinate officers' mess at the 49th Battalion in Basar in Leparada district.

Kumar also lauded the force's commitment and discipline in guarding the nation's borders.

Inspector General Ashish Kumar said the force would continue to serve the nation with "integrity, courage and professional excellence." Among others, DGP Anand Mohan, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, SP Taru Gusar, senior ITBP officers, and officials from CPWD and Border Roads Organisation attended the event. PTI CORR MNB