Arunachal: Motorcycle expedition to mark 63rd Walong Day flagged off

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) A group of 20 bikers on Tuesday embarked on an 8-day 1,000 km motorcycle expedition from Tawang to Walong in Anjaw district to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Sino-India War on the 63rd anniversary of Walong Day.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Tawang Brigade deputy commander Colonel M Upadhyay and others jointly flagged off the expedition from Tawang parade ground, an official said.

Addressing the riders, Col Upadhyay reaffirmed the army's unwavering readiness and commitment, stating, "We are prepared for any contingency imposed upon us. We will defend our nation and ensure the safety and security of every citizen for a 'Viksit Bharat', a proud India." He urged the riders to carry the message of peace, prosperity, adventure, and youthfulness, spreading positivity along their journey.

Paying heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Sino-India War at Walong, Bumla, Kenzamani, Dzela, and other battle sites, the MLA expressed gratitude to the organisers for dedicating the expedition as a living homage to the fallen heroes.

"This ride is not just an expedition, it is a journey of remembrance, pride, and patriotism," he said.

Prior to the flagging-off, a documentary on the Battle of Walong (1962) was screened, depicting the gallant defence mounted by the Indian Army with unwavering support from the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Students of government higher secondary school, Tawang and the youth of Ketchengha presented a vibrant cultural programme, adding colour and emotion to the ceremony.

Following the flag-off, the riders paid floral tributes at the Tawang War Memorial, honouring the martyrs of the 1962 war.

Their route to Walong will pass through Tenga, Itanagar, Likabali, Roing, and Haflong in Assam, where they will interact with local communities, pay respect to war heroes, and promote awareness about the valour of Arunachal Pradesh's people, reinforcing India's true narrative of courage and resilience during the 1962 conflict, the official added. PTI CORR RG