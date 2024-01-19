Arunachal: Nalo calls for collective efforts to preserve hornbills

Itanagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo called for concerted efforts from all sections of the society to protect hornbills, the state bird.

Advertisment

Inaugurating the ninth Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival at Seijosa on Thursday, he noted the cultural significance of the great hornbill and advocated for a collective effort to safeguard these critically endangered birds.

The festival, which would continue till Saturday, was showcasing the dedicated efforts towards the conservation of nature and wildlife at Seijosa.

The minister hailed the event as 'one-of-a-kind' in the state, lauding the role played by the Forest Department and local communities in providing sanctuary to the endangered hornbills.

Advertisment

Highlighting the decline in hornbill numbers and their fragmented distribution, Nalo said that while the state government takes initiatives to provide a secure habitat, the responsibility lies with the common people to contribute to their protection.

On local MLA Biyuram Wahge's proposal to declare Seijosa a heritage village, he said he would raise it with the government.

Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Tana Showren spoke about the deep-rooted connection between conservation and tribal traditions, and advocated for a balanced approach, combining indigenous and scientific methods in conservation practices.

"Hornbills soar as ambassadors of the skies, reminding us that nature's beauty is a fragile gift. We must safeguard it with reverence and respect," he said.

Several events were being held as a part of the festival, including bird-watching, cultural programmes, literary competitions, short film screenings and mountain terrain biking. PTI UPL SOM