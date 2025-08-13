Arunachal: NHIDCL to complete repair work on Akajan-Likabali-Bam stretch of NH-13 by Dec

Itanagar, Aug 13 (PTI) The NHIDCL has assured people of completing repair work on the Akajan-Likabali-Bam section of NH-13 in Arunachal Pradesh by December this year.

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd manager (project) PMU, Ziro, Abhishek Kumar, in a written undertaking, stated on Tuesday that all maintenance work along the stretch will be completed by December 30.

The assurance came after Galo Youth Organisation, following a meeting with Leparada Deputy Commissioner Heemani Meena and NHIDCL officials, stressed the need for the completion of repair work.

On August 5, the organisation filed a police complaint against the NHIDCL, alleging misappropriation of funds and gross negligence in the repair of the Akajan-Likabali-Bam stretch.

The NH-13 connects Likabali in Lower Siang district to Aalo in West Siang. It further connects Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district. PTI CORR ACD