Arunachal: NSCN-K militant surrenders before Assam Rifles

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) A militant belonging to the Khaplang faction of banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K) surrendered before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Tuesday, an officer of the force said.

Azen Wangsu (49), a self-styled 'major' in the outfit, laid down his arms before the Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles, he said.

Wangsu, who hails from Niausa village in Longding district, had been in the outfit for the last 12 years.

Acting on a tip-off that Wangsu was in Myanmar, Assam Rifles initiated contact with him through his family, encouraging him to surrender, the officer said.

On Tuesday morning, Wangsu surrendered before Assam Rifles with a .32 pistol and a magazine.

He was handed over to Khonsa Police for further investigation, the officer added. PTI CORR ACD