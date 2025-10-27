Arunachal Police arrest former Itanagar DC over twin suicides

Itanagar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday morning arrested former Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom in connection with the sensational twin suicide case involving allegations of sexual abuse, coercion and corruption, a senior police officer said.

Potom, currently posted as Special Secretary (PWD) with the Delhi government, surrendered at Nirjuli police station here around 7.30 am and was formally arrested, Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Neelam Nega said.

He had remained untraceable since the matter came to light on Thursday, prompting police to issue a look-out notice against him.

Potom was wanted in a case registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including those related to abetment to suicide and criminal misconduct.

The case pertains to the death of Gomchu Yekar, a young Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who died by suicide at his rented apartment at Lekhi village in Nirjuli on October 23.

A handwritten note found at the spot allegedly mentioned harassment and coercion by two senior officials -- Potom and Rural Works Department (RWD) Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang. Lowang also died by suicide the same day at his residence in Longding district, police said.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Nirjuli police station, but the family later claimed that multiple suicide notes were recovered in which Yekar levelled grave allegations against both officials.

In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over an extended period, and claimed that prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take his own life.

The notes further described alleged intimate relationships, manipulation, financial promises and subsequent threats. One note stated that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of "abandoning him and blackmailing him".

Yekar claimed he had been promised Rs 1 crore as financial assistance, which was later withdrawn, and wrote, "If I die, it will be because of him (Potom). Please give me justice." Yekar's father has filed a detailed complaint at Nirjuli police station seeking stringent criminal action against both officials for abetment of suicide, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, criminal intimidation, corruption and endangerment of life.

The FIR invokes the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017. It seeks that the suicide notes be treated as dying declarations, preserved as primary evidence, and sent for forensic and handwriting analysis.

The FIR further alleges that Yekar was coerced into illegal activities, repeatedly humiliated and later abandoned. He was initially engaged on a temporary basis by the then DC Potom to assist in enforcing the alcohol and tobacco-free order at Indira Gandhi Park.

Police records show that Yekar later misused the position by conducting unauthorised raids, assaulting civilians, collecting illegal fines and extorting money from pubs, bars and wine shops, using a rented car with a 'Magistrate on Duty' nameplate and forged seals to appear legitimate.

His family has demanded a fair, thorough and independent investigation, including the involvement of central agencies, citing the powerful positions of the accused.

Yekar, originally from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, had earlier been arrested for impersonating a magistrate and extorting nearly Rs 7 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the twin suicides.

Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Inspector General of Police Tumme Amo said the SIT is headed by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, who is coordinating with Tirap SP, who is temporarily looking after Longding district as well, as Lowang was mentioned in the suicide notes as being HIV positive.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report of Lowang," Amo said, adding that Potom's HIV status will also be verified during the course of the investigation.