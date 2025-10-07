Arunachal: Police arrest landlord in connection with murder of tenant

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman in Chimpu I area here, an officer said on Tuesday.

The decomposed body of a woman was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of a rented bamboo-thatched house in Chimpu-I near the Power House here on September 23.

The deceased woman was aged around 55-60 years and was missing for several days.

The rented house belonged to 63-year-old Kamal Pradhan, who went missing soon after the decomposed body was found, Itanagar deputy superintendent of police Kengo Dirchi said.

On October 6, a special team led by DySP Dirchi, along with Chimpu Police Station officer-in-charge inspector Neeraj Nishant, and others, conducted a pre-dawn raid at Majuli Pathar, Assam, and apprehended Kamal Pradhan.

The accused is now in custody for interrogation, while DNA, viscera, and FSL reports are awaited to confirm the cause of death and forensic linkage, the officer said.