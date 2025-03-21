Arunachal: Police arrest two, seize heroin worth Rs 5 lakh

Itanagar, Mar 21 (PTI) The Capital Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Chimphu area and seized heroin worth Rs 5 lakh from their possession, an officer said on Friday.

The police also confiscated Rs 40,000 in cash and a two-wheeler from the accused.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said based on intelligence inputs, police detained a person while he was allegedly attempting to sell heroin in Chimpu, near here. A packet of the banned substance was seized from his possession.

During questioning, the arrested person admitted to working under a local supplier, who reportedly had more contraband in her possession.

Following his disclosure, police raided a residence in Bidi Bida village on Zoo Road, where they recovered four additional packets of heroin, collectively weighing around 50 gm, along with Rs 40,000 in cash believed to be drug sale proceeds, the official added.

Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate procured heroin from Assam and neighbouring states before distributing it across the Itanagar Capital Region through an established network, police said.

Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved.