Arunachal Police arrests man for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Itanagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl here, an officer said on Friday.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said the accused was arrested from West Siang district on Thursday.

The investigation started on September 3 after police received a written complaint from a woman claiming that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on August 31.

A case was registered at Itanagar Women police station and after analysis of CCTV footage and other technical surveillance methods, the investigation team identified the accused who worked as a labourer in Naharlagun and fled after committing the crime, the SP said.

A police team arrested the accused from West Siang district, Singh said. PTI COR RG