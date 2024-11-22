Arunachal: Police fire tear gas shells to control violence during students' body election

Itanagar, Nov 21 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police used batons and fired tear gas shells here in the capital on Thursday to control a law and order situation caused by supporters of a candidate in the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) election, a senior police officer said.

The unrest began when Romesh Maga, one of the candidates for the vice-president's post, was disqualified from the election process.

His supporters reacted violently, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The protesters burnt tyres and set a private vehicle on fire near Siddharth Hall, which forced the police to intervene.

"We had to use batons and fired five tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," Singh said.

The police also detained two youths involved in the violence and managed to restore law and order.

"The situation is now under control, and the voting process went ahead smoothly," the SP said, adding that a case has been registered at Itanagar police station.

The election for ANSU's new executive body took place on Thursday. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN