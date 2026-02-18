Arunachal Police recover 15 stolen vehicles sold fraudulently

Itanagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police have recovered 15 vehicles that were sold fraudulently in the state after being stolen from neighbouring Assam, police said on Wednesday.

The cars recovered from Naharlagun in the Itanagar Capital Region were among 40 vehicles hired from Assam by a 38-year-old man from Guwahati, identified as Rupjyoti Das, and then sold to buyers in Arunachal Pradesh, promising them documents later.

Das, who is in the custody of Naharlagun Police, had acquired a total of 71 such vehicles on rent, and even paid a few months of rent to the actual owners to build trust, but later duped them, Nagarlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said.

Das had posed before the buyers as a senior bank official and claimed that the vehicles were from genuine bank e-auctions, he added.

The recovered vehicles were handed over to Assam Police for return to the rightful owners after due legal processes, the officer added.

Further probe is underway to recover more vehicles and identify additional victims.

The SP has urged the public to verify documents with transport authorities, banks and police before any financial transactions to avoid such frauds. PTI CORR ACD