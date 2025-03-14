Arunachal police rescues three minor girls from Assam

Itanagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued three missing minor girls from Assam's Duliajan, officials said on Friday.

The girls — aged 14 to 15 years — boarded a train from Duliajan intending to reach Tinsukia but inadvertently arrived at Naharlagun railway station in Arunachal Pradesh on March 12, SP Mihin Gambo said.

Police found the girls and provided safe shelter to them at Oju Shelter Home at Naharlagun, the SP added.

He said they contacted Duliajan police and their parents were traced.

The girls were formally handed over to their parents at Papu Hills police station on Friday, the SP added. PTI CORR MNB