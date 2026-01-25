Arunachal: Poppy cultivation on 8 acres destroyed

Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Security forces have destroyed poppy cultivation on eight acres of land in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, police said on Sunday.

Longding Superintendent of Police (SP) Dekio Gumja said that the plantations were destroyed at Votnu and Khasa villages near the India-Myanmar border.

The drive, which was undertaken on Friday, was overseen by Pangchau circle executive magistrate. The work was carried out smoothly after proper survey, negotiating tough terrain and taking into confidence the village authorities, he said.

The team used drones for surveillance and aerial surveys.

The SP said no case has been registered against the growers as they were ignorant of the illegality of poppy cultivation. He said the villagers will have to be sensitised about the ills of drugs and given awareness on alternative or sustainable agriculture practices.

Another official said that most farmers grow poppy for self-consumption and it's like a tradition in many border villages. PTI CORR ACD