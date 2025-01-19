Advertisment
Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM calls on Adityanath in Lucknow

NewsDrum Desk
Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Sunday, an official statement said.

Adityanath's office also shared a picture from the meeting at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence on its official X handle.

"Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Chowna Mein ji paid a courtesy visit to Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji at his official residence on Sunday," it said. PTI NAV DIV DIV

