Arunachal Pradesh Governor, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Itanagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khanu on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary.

Advertisment

The governor paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Parnaik called upon the people to imbibe the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly his virtue of simplicity.

He said that Gandhi believed in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and advocated for love for all living things.

Advertisment

Parnaik said that Gandhi was a very secular person, honest to the core, and lived a simple life. He was disciplined and always promoted it in all his activities.

The governor recalled the contributions of Gandhi in the Indian Independence movement on the occasion and said that his idea of 'non-violence' facilitated in achieving the country's freedom.

The governor also paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Advertisment

He said that Shastri was known for his honesty and humility throughout his life and his popular slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated the occasion at Mago, India's first village towards the Tibet border in Tawang district, along with defence personnel near the border.

Sharing a photo in X, Khandu said that he was accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Gajaraj Corps Lt Gen Manish Erry, Lok Sabha MP from the state Tapir Gao, MLAs Phurpa Tsering and Nyato Dukam, zila parishad chairperson (ZPC) of Tawang Leki Gombu and public leaders and officials.

Advertisment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also accompanied the chief minister.

"Warmly welcoming the esteemed Bollywood personality, Shri Randeep Hooda, as he brings his presence to the captivating Tawang. We are filled with delight to have him join us during our visit to the border areas, where we will commemorate Gandhi Jayanti alongside the courageous jawans dedicated to safeguarding our borders," the chief minister said on X.

Khandu also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Advertisment

"Remembering with reverence Father of the Nation on his jayanti. His message of non-violence, peace, justice and truth remains as relevant today as it was during his time, a timeless path to lasting change. Humble tribute to great soul!" he added.

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Development minister Kamlung Mossang along with Chief Secretary Dharmendra paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi during a programme organised at Gandhi Udyan here.

The minister also flagged off a cyclothon for 'garbage free India' which was followed by flagging off a walkathon from Gandhi Udyan to Indira Gandhi Park here.

Advertisment

The programme also witnessed inter-faith prayers by all religions and a cleanliness drive as part of 'Swachhta Hi Seva'.

The state unit of BJP also observed the occasion at Bank Tinali here, where leaders of the party paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

As part of Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight), a cleanliness drive was organised by the party in various parts of the state capital from September 17, which culminated at Thupten Gatselling Monastery, here. PTI UPL UPL RG