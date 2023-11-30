Arunachal Pradesh govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle, 23 officials assigned new postings

Itanagar, Nov 30 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new postings to 23 senior officials.

A total of 23 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officials have been transferred and posted in different districts and departments of the state.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, in an order issued on Wednesday, said the reshuffle was conducted as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

The chief secretary also directed the controlling officers to relieve those transferred by Thursday.

According to the order, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and Pakke Kessang counterpart Cheechung Chukhu were posted as joint secretaries at the Civil Secretariat here.

Longding DC Bani Lego was appointed as Pakke Kessang DC, replacing T Pado, the order said.

Seijosa Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Toko Babu was appointed as Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), relieving IAS officer Pige Ligu.

Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak was appointed as Longding DC, the order stated. PTI UPL UPL ACD