Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram represent India at its best: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day, and said both the states represent India at its best.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of a state on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood Day. Blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best.

"I am sure that the people of both the States will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence," she said in a post on X. PTI AKV DV DV