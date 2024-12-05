Arunachal Pradesh Police seek public help in identifying body of deceased

Itanagar, Dec 5 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police has sought information from the public in identifying a body found at Tikdo area in Papum Pare district, an official said.

The body was discovered on Wednesday morning by a local near the ITBP camp, who reported the incident to the police, he said.

A team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Radhe Obing visited the spot, following which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary findings suggest the deceased, about 30-32 years old, was found with broken legs and injuries on the chin, the official said.

A murder case has been registered at Doimukh police station, Officer In-Charge Phasang Simi said.

Police have urged citizens of Capital Complex and Papum Pare district to assist them in identifying the body, he added. PTI CORR RBT