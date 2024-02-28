Arunachal Pradesh: Six Myanmarese arrested for illegally entering India

Itanagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Six Myanmarese have been arrested in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh for illegally entering India, police said on Wednesday.

Anjaw Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi said that the six persons were arrested in Yasong village under Walong circle on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the arrested persons claimed that they entered India to collect wild mushrooms, Kamsi said, adding they are civilians hailing from Putao in Myanmar.

Six kg of wild mushrooms and Rs 68,000 in Indian currency were seized from their possession, the SP added. PTI UPL UPL ACD