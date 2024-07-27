Arunachal Pradesh upgraded from 'performer' to 'frontrunner' in NITI Aayog scorecard: CM Khandu

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has been upgraded from a 'performer' to a 'frontrunner' state as per NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals scorecard for 2023-24, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Saturday.

He made the remarks after participating in the Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog here.

"Proud to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog! Thrilled to share that our state has upgraded from a 'Performer' to a 'Front Runner' State as per NITI Aayog's SDG scorecard for 2023-24," Khandu said on 'X'.

He said that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he has shared his vision for a 'Viksit Arunachal' and 'Viksit Bharat', outlining his state's potential to contribute to the nation's growth in tourism, agriculture and allied sectors, mines and minerals, green energy and hydropower.

"Looking forward to working together to achieve these goals and taking Arunachal Pradesh to new heights," the chief minister said.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister called for setting zero poverty targets starting at the village level. Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level. PTI ACB NSD NSD