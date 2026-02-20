Arunachal Pradesh vital pillar of India’s strategic strength: Guv

Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Friday said the northeastern state is a vital pillar of India’s strategic strength, energy future and environmental security.

Addressing a function here on the occasion of its 40th Statehood Day, he said Arunachal Pradesh stands at the forefront of national security, hydropower potential and the country’s Act East vision.

“Arunachal’s geographical location reinforces national security while serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Rich in hydropower potential, forests and biodiversity, the state is poised to become a hub of energy self-reliance and sustainable growth,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh attained full statehood on February 20, 1987.

Over the past four decades, he said, the state has made remarkable strides in education, healthcare, connectivity, digital development and cultural preservation despite challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said hydropower will anchor the state’s next phase of economic transformation, with projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore set to take off in the coming years.

Khandu said his government had declared 2025-2035 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’, and underscorded the sector’s central role in shaping Arunachal Pradesh’s future.

“Currently, 1.2 GW of projects is operational and 4.8 GW is under construction. The 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Project is slated for completion by this year, while the 2,880-MW Dibang Project is targeted for 2032,” he said.

The CM said the upcoming projects are expected to generate Rs 4,000 crore annually, besides creating over 30,000 direct and 16,000 indirect jobs.

Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh, rich in coal and minerals such as graphite, has already auctioned several mining blocks, with further surveys and investigations underway to explore additional opportunities.

He also asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has transitioned from a frontier economy to one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

“Since 2015, the Gross State Domestic Product has grown by 166 per cent... and per capita income by over 105 per cent. The state budget has increased by 218 per cent during the period,” he said.

Terming connectivity the foundation of development, Khandu said road length in the state has increased by 251 per cent.

As many as 4,060 km of national highways are under construction, while over Rs 55,000 crore has been committed for the frontier highway, he said.

In healthcare, Khandu said the government has announced a Rs 3,666 crore expansion plan.

Education reforms under the ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029’ include Rs 750 crore investments, school upgradation, hostel construction, AI-enabled monitoring systems and India’s first 3D-printed classrooms, the chief minister said.

The governor asserted that the state has leapfrogged from 1G to 5G connectivity, expanding e-governance and digital services.

“Over 1.5 lakh women are now linked to self-help groups, with more than 13,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ emerging as symbols of self-reliance. The promotion of startups, MSMEs, natural farming and food processing is turning youth into job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.

“Difficult terrain, landslides and border vulnerabilities require continued focus on infrastructure and security,” Parnaik said.

The security situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts “remains sensitive” and requires sustained efforts to ensure peace and development, he said.

During his address, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the journey from the days of the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to full-fledged statehood as “remarkable”, marked by progress from isolation to integration and from limited connectivity to expanding infrastructure.

Mein also highlighted growth in agriculture and horticulture, noting that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as India’s leading producer of kiwi, and the first to receive organic certification for its cultivation, with over 28,000 hectares under organic farming. PTI UPL RBT