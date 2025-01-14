Arunachal preps for Golden Pagoda Marathon, Bharat Lok Sangeet Utsav

Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Golden Pagoda Marathon and Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025.

The marathon will be held on February 9, while the music festival will begin on February 9 and end on 11.

The marathon aims to bring together athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world, promoting the spirit of unity, fitness and wellness amid the stunning landscapes of Namsai, a statement said.

The second edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet-Arunachal Utsav will celebrate the state's rich cultural heritage through folk songs, music, dances and indigenous traditions, it said.

"These events are not just celebrations but an opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh's unique identity on the global stage. With careful planning, efficient resource utilisation, and collective effort, we can make these initiatives a grand success," Mein said.

"These events will boost the state's tourism, and cultural promotion, and help to uplift the local economy," he said.

Mein emphasised effective management of the events, asking officials to ensure proper accommodation for the guests.

He called for maximising the involvement of local youth in organising these events.

The events are aimed at bringing global attention to Arunachal Pradesh's natural beauty, vibrant culture and hospitality, the statement said. PTI CORR SOM