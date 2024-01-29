Arunachal Raj Bhavan organises live screening of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Itanagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Monday organised the live screening of the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students and teachers from different parts of the country, including a teacher from the state. This year's event was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik, who is on an official tour to Madhya Pradesh, in a message, exhorted students to stay focused, motivated and true to themselves, an official communiqué said.

The governor advised students to believe in their abilities, trust in their hard work, have faith in their dreams and embrace curiosity, learning, and the journey ahead with an open heart and a determined mind.

Parnaik termed Pariksha Pe Charcha as an incredible platform where students come together to celebrate the spirit of learning and growth and is having a huge impact in enhancing educational excellence in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the prime minister on behalf of the people of the state for his initiative and personal participation.

Over two crore students, 14.93 lakh teachers and 5.69 lakh parents from across the country participated in the programme through video conference, state education minister Taba Tedir said.

He informed that 43,508 students in Arunachal will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. PTI COR MNB