Arunachal Rang Mahotsav a celebration of art, courage, human connection: Khandu

Itanagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the annual Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM) festival is a celebration of 'art, courage and human connection' and a reflection of the state's rising presence on the global cultural map.

Khandu inaugurated the third edition of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav on Sunday evening at the D K Convention Centre here.

The CM, who attended the premiere of the festival's inaugural production Robin and Jummi, said the performance left the auditorium in "deep silence and reflection", capturing the emotional depth and artistic intent behind this year's lineup.

"It was an honour to have celebrated actor Adil Hussain with us at the opening ceremony of ARM 2025," he said in a social media post shortly after the show.

"With artists from 10 countries joining this year, the ARM continues to prove that the language of art is universal," he said, urging young people, students, art lovers and theatre practitioners to witness the diversity and storytelling power showcased at the festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who serves as the chairman of the festival committee, said ARM has rapidly positioned itself as one of the Northeast's most influential cultural platforms.

"ARM celebrates our theatre traditions, creative expression, and emerging talent. In just three editions, it has become one of the region's most significant theatre festivals," he said, emphasising the festival's expanding scope and artistic ambition.

Mein personally welcomed officials from the embassies of Denmark and Ireland, whose participation further deepened the festival's international engagement. He also acknowledged artists representing various states of India, as well as performers from abroad who travelled to Arunachal to share their work.

"It was a pleasure to have Bollywood actors, Adil Hussain (Festival Ambassador), Mita Vasisht and Ashok Bhagat amidst us. Their presence is an inspiration and encouragement to our young artists of Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The DyCM also praised festival director Riken Ngomle for spearheading the movement and bringing global theatre to Arunachal Pradesh, noting that the festival's growing reputation is the result of sustained commitment to artistic excellence, youth engagement and international collaboration.

Over the next 13 days, ARM will feature performances from across India and 10 foreign countries, alongside panel discussions, skill-building workshops, director's talks and cultural evenings intended to foster dialogue between diverse artistic traditions.

The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav will continue till December 6. PTI UPL UPL RG