Arunachal: Rijiju distributes appointment letters to 23 new recruits

Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday distributed appointment letters to 23 people recruited in various departments and ministries of the central government during a Rozgar Mela here.

Advertisment

Congratulating the new recruits at the Northeast Frontier HQs of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Khating Hill, Rijiju urged them to contribute to the mission of making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

"A lot of responsibility falls on you today as the onus will be on you to shape the nation’s future in the next 25 years," he told the recruits.

The union earth sciences minister asked all to work towards a common goal of making India a developed nation.

Highlighting the work of the BJP-led NDA government, he said through the Rozgar Mela, the Centre aims to provide employment in a transparent way and within a set time frame.

During a virtual address from Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the recruits to serve the nation with zeal. PTI COR NN