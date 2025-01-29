Arunachal road deaths: Kharge asks for just compensation to bereaved; saddening, says Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday expressed its condolences for the deaths in a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge urging authorities to provide just compensation to the bereaved.

At least 18 people from Assam's Tinsukia district were killed, and three others went missing as a truck fell into a deep gorge in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of the hill state on December 8.

The truck was carrying 22 labourers, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said, citing the lone survivor's version.

"Anguished by the news of the terrible truck accident in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, where several labourers from Assam have lost their lives," Kharge said on X.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, as we wish them a speedy recovery. I urge the authorities to provide timely and adequate compensation to the bereaved," he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the news deeply saddening.

"I express my deepest condolences to their grieving families. I hope those who are missing are found as soon as possible, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it was heartbreaking to hear about the deaths.

"May the departed souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the well-being of those missing and injured," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said an NDRF team was about 10 km away from Hayuliang, and it would begin its operation to retrieve the bodies on Friday, if the weather permits.

The site, approximately 12 km from Chaglagam, lies in a tough terrain with limited connectivity.

The accident was not reported by any local agency, contractor, or civil representative until the lone survivor's arrival, Rawat said, adding that 18 bodies had been sighted.

The accident appears to have occurred in the evening or night of December 8, around 40 km from Hayuliang towards Chaglagam.

The district administration had received no information about the crash till December 10 evening, when one of the survivors managed to climb out of the gorge and reach a nearby Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) labour camp, where he was given medical aid, Salu said in a statement.

The BRTF authorities subsequently alerted the district's deputy commissioner.

But, due to the late hour, extremely treacherous terrain, and unreliable weather, a rescue attempt at night was deemed unsafe.

Requisition to the NDRF was sent immediately, Salu said.