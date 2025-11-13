Arunachal SEC reviews preparedness for panchayat, municipal polls

Itanagar, Nov 13 (PTI) The State Election Commission (SEC) of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reviewed the district-level preparations for the panchayat and municipal elections, due in December, directing officials to ensure a smooth, transparent and timely conduct of the polls.

The SEC also urged all district authorities to maintain the state’s long-standing record of peaceful and successful elections.

At a review meeting held here, the SEC chaired a conference attended by all district election officers (DEOs), district municipal election officers (DMEOs), nodal officers and deputy commissioners cum district election officers (DEOs), an official statement said.

Commission’s secretary Taru Talo in his address, emphasised coordinated efforts for efficient election management.

State Election Commissioner Rinchen Tashi, addressing the officers, highlighted the state’s history of conducting 11 peaceful panchayat elections since the NEFA Panchayat Regulation of 1967, along with two municipal elections.

Since 1950, Arunachal Pradesh was known as North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and it became a Union Territory in 1972. The Union Territory was granted full-fledged statehood in 1987.

Tashi asked district officials to draw inspiration from past successes and stay focused on pre-poll, poll-day and post-poll responsibilities to ensure free, fair and fearless elections this year.

He also reiterated the importance of effective supervision and coordination among DEOs, DMEOs and all stakeholders.

The SEC assured full support to the districts and appreciated their preparation of comprehensive district election management plans. PTI UPL UPL NN