Arunachal seeks Centre’s support to uplift animal husbandry, fisheries sectors

Itanagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Minister of State (MoS) Prof S P Singh Baghel has assured the Arunachal Pradesh government to extend all support to develop animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Panchayati Raj also assured to take into serious consideration for inclusion of Mithun and Yak species under the National Livestock Mission’s Entrepreneurship Development Program, it said.

Responding to the issues raised by Arunachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, during a review meeting here on Tuesday, Baghel emphasised the importance of quick delivery of services and directed his accompanying officials to follow up on the proposals submitted by the states to ensure timely implementation, the statement said.

He also expressed concern over the apathetic attitude exhibited by banking institutions in delivering the benefits of government policies to farmers, highlighting the need for immediate corrective measures, the statement said.

Baghel proposed several key initiatives to enhance the livestock sector in Arunachal Pradesh, especially for strengthening animal health services for providing comprehensive animal health care and support to local farmers.

Besides institutes dedicated to imparting training for diploma courses in livestock management, the Union minister underscored the need to intensify goat and sheep husbandry practices, it said.

These initiatives are expected to significantly contribute to the development of the livestock sector in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring better health services, skilled personnel, and quality meat production, ultimately benefiting the farming community, he said.

Baghel also instructed his officials to collaborate closely with the state government to implement these suggestions effectively and address the concerns raised.

The meeting also underscored the commitment to support and empower the agricultural sector in Arunachal Pradesh through strategic initiatives and enhanced cooperation between government bodies and financial institutions.

Raising various concerns, Wangsu urged the visiting Union minister to provide enhanced support for the development of the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in the state.

Wangsu also highlighted the challenges faced by the state in implementing centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and state-flagship programs designed to improve the welfare of farmers.

He said the delays in releasing subsidy-related funds, particularly in loan disbursements by the lead bank have hampered efforts to double farmers' incomes by 2025.

Wangsu also underscored the hindrance caused by present norms of releasing the centrally sponsored and central sector funds in four instalments and urged the minister to draw a mechanism for timely disbursement in two instalments to improve program efficiency.

He handed over a memorandum outlining specific initiatives to advance technical capacities in the animal husbandry and fisheries sector including, the establishment of a veterinary and fisheries College in the state, inclusion of the indigenous Mithun and yak species under the EDP and establishment of a regional research laboratory for cold water fisheries. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN