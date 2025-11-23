Arunachal seeks GI tag for 10 agro products

Itanagar, Nov 23 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has sought Geographical Indication (GI) registration for 10 agricultural products such as Bagra pineapple, Pasighat jaggery and Baali (rice), an official said on Sunday.

Idu Yamba (finger millet), Angpu (pumpkin), Mipun rice, Libi Balangbu (white rajma), Bebo (large cardamom), cinnamon and Andoye (kidney bean) are also among the agro-products for which GI registration has been filed.

State Horticulture Research and Development Institute (SHRDI) Director Egam Basar said this is the "first time such a high number of products have been filed for GI in one go".

The GI registration process is being facilitated by Human Welfare Association general secretary and GI expert Padma Shri Dr Rajnikant, he said.

Basar said another 10 products are in the pipeline for GI registration and will be filed within a week.

"We are hopeful of getting all 20 products GI registered in the near future. The state government is serious about matters of GI registration to protect our heritage products," he said.

The state government declared during the GI Mahotsav 2025 that Arunachal should have at least 50 GI registrations by 2029.

"With 20 already registered, 34 products already filed, and 10 more in the pipeline, we are hopeful of going beyond the target," Basar said.

The state's GI-registered agri-horticulture products include Wakro Orange, Adi Kekir (ginger), Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), Yak Churpi, Singpho Phalap (Singpho Tea), and Angnyat Millet.

It also has GI-registered textiles and handicrafts items, beverages and others.

"Our farmers and people, who are the custodians of our traditional heritage, be it crops, textiles, handicrafts and cuisines, will benefit from this initiative of the state government," he added.